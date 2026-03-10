Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Polycab India Ltd, OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd and Hexaware Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2026.

KEI Industries Ltd crashed 6.69% to Rs 4469.6 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 80647 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16060 shares in the past one month.

 

Polycab India Ltd tumbled 6.46% to Rs 7697.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26478 shares in the past one month.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd lost 3.91% to Rs 1455.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41678 shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd slipped 3.68% to Rs 814.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92891 shares in the past one month.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd dropped 3.37% to Rs 441.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

