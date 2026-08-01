Keltech Energies standalone net profit declines 1.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.76% to Rs 183.28 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies declined 1.58% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.76% to Rs 183.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.183.28143.467.538.7513.5812.8011.2410.998.088.21

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