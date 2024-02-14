Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 68.90% to Rs 1.72 croreNet profit of Kemistar Corporation declined 33.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 68.90% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.725.53 -69 OPM %13.375.61 -PBDT0.170.38 -55 PBT0.160.27 -41 NP0.140.21 -33
