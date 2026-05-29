Friday, May 29, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 437.50% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.17 -12 1.000.60 67 OPM %-3026.6735.29 --415.0048.33 - PBDT0.310.01 3000 0.620.11 464 PBT0.310.01 3000 0.620.11 464 NP0.220.01 2100 0.430.08 438

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rishi Laser reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rishi Laser reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Envair Electrodyne reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Envair Electrodyne reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Apar Industries standalone net profit rises 4.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Apar Industries standalone net profit rises 4.20% in the March 2026 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMRF Stock OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodaySiddaramaiah Resignation as CMIMD Weather ForecastQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table