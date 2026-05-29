KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of KEN Financial Services rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 437.50% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.17 -12 1.000.60 67 OPM %-3026.6735.29 --415.0048.33 - PBDT0.310.01 3000 0.620.11 464 PBT0.310.01 3000 0.620.11 464 NP0.220.01 2100 0.430.08 438
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:10 AM IST