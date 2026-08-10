KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 135.19% to Rs 1.27 croreNet profit of KEN Financial Services rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 135.19% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.270.54 135 OPM %35.4340.74 -PBDT0.250.21 19 PBT0.250.21 19 NP0.190.15 27
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST