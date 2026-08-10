KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 135.19% to Rs 1.27 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 135.19% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.270.5435.4340.740.250.210.250.210.190.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News