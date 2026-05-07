Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 110.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.19% to Rs 403.10 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India rose 110.66% to Rs 51.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.19% to Rs 403.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 289.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.403.10289.6019.1013.7881.4044.3069.2032.8051.4024.40

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