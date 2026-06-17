Kerala Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 71.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 248.92 croreNet Loss of Kerala Financial Corporation reported to Rs 71.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 35.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 248.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 223.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.81% to Rs 110.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 939.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales248.92223.32 11 939.44813.50 15 OPM %33.0430.95 -77.3276.44 - PBDT-59.22-54.84 -8 149.33102.79 45 PBT-59.58-54.85 -9 147.97101.27 46 NP-71.32-35.92 -99 110.7398.16 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 365.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST