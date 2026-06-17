Kerala Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 71.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 248.92 crore

Net Loss of Kerala Financial Corporation reported to Rs 71.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 35.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 248.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 223.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.81% to Rs 110.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 939.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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