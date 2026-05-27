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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kernex Microsystems gains after winning Rs 475 crore kavach order from CLW

Kernex Microsystems gains after winning Rs 475 crore kavach order from CLW

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Kernex Microsystems (India) advanced 2.48% to Rs 1,521.55 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 475.21 crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW).

The contract involves the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of onboard Kavach locomotive equipment in accordance with RDSO Specification No. RDSO/SPN/196/2020 Version 4.0 or the latest applicable version.

According to the company, the order is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the date of the contract. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

 

Kernex Microsystems (India) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of safety systems and software services for railways.

The company reported a 15.88% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.04 crore despite a 97.23% increase in revenue to Rs 72.60 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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