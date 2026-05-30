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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit rises 109.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit rises 109.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Sales rise 206.46% to Rs 254.58 crore

Net profit of Kernex Microsystems (India) rose 109.45% to Rs 68.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 206.46% to Rs 254.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.84% to Rs 88.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 126.71% to Rs 430.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales254.5883.07 206 430.22189.77 127 OPM %41.2920.61 -34.5821.50 - PBDT94.2516.13 484 122.8635.33 248 PBT92.1215.20 506 117.0432.51 260 NP68.2632.59 109 88.3450.24 76

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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