Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit rises 1372.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 800.38% to Rs 503.58 crore

Net profit of Kernex Microsystems (India) rose 1372.52% to Rs 109.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 800.38% to Rs 503.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.503.5855.9332.3322.49150.0810.39148.149.55109.857.46

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