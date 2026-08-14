Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 99.80% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 99.80% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.0420.21 -100 OPM %-22175.00-42.80 -PBDT-12.68-10.33 -23 PBT-18.53-15.38 -20 NP-18.53-15.38 -20
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST