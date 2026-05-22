Kesar India bags Rs 160-cr EPC contract from Zee Enterprises

Kesar India said that it has secured an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 160 crore from Zee Enterprises.

The contract is for a large-scale residential development project at Siddharth Nagar, Byculla, Central Mumbai.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, will be executed over a period of 24 months.

Kesar India said the order is received in the ordinary course of business. The company also clarified that neither the promoter/promoter group/group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Kesar India is engaged in the development and construction of residential and commercial plots, residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, colonies, mills, factory buildings, and workshops.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 609.2% to Rs 15.39 crore on a 450.5% surge in revenue to Rs 91.65 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.26% to end at Rs 1,245.75 on the BSE.

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