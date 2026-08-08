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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesar India consolidated net profit rises 5625.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Kesar India consolidated net profit rises 5625.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Sales rise 1072.84% to Rs 171.00 crore

Net profit of Kesar India rose 5625.00% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1072.84% to Rs 171.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales171.0014.58 1073 OPM %8.3613.92 -PBDT18.260.87 1999 PBT17.250.28 6061 NP16.030.28 5625

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 12:31 PM IST