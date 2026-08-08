Kesar India consolidated net profit rises 5625.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1072.84% to Rs 171.00 crore

Net profit of Kesar India rose 5625.00% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1072.84% to Rs 171.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.171.0014.588.3613.9218.260.8717.250.2816.030.28

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