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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesar India gains on acquiring 4 acres' land in Nagpur

Kesar India gains on acquiring 4 acres' land in Nagpur

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Kesar India rose 1.12% to Rs 1,168.90 after the company's subsidiary, YK Infraproject, acquired a land parcel admeasuring approximately 1.62 hectares (4 acres) in the MIHAN-SEZ area at Khapri, Nagpur (Rural), on 20 March 2026.

The company said the land is strategically located near MIHAN-SEZ, and the acquisition strengthens its land bank in the region. The consolidated parcel has an estimated gross development value (GDV) potential of around Rs 600 crore, subject to approvals and market conditions.

The company plans to develop a premium mixed-use project comprising commercial showrooms, inn-style residences, and luxury villas, targeting businesses, travelers, and high-end residential buyers.

 

Kesar India is engaged in the development and construction of residential and commercial plots, residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, colonies, mills, factory buildings, and workshops.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 609.2% to Rs 15.39 crore on a 450.5% surge in revenue to Rs 91.65 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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