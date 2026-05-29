Kesar Petroproducts reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.37% to Rs 46.47 crore

Net loss of Kesar Petroproducts reported to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 46.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.81% to Rs 9.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 187.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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