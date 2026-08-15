Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 91.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 49.12 crore

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts declined 91.34% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.49.1249.531.0417.240.518.640.517.660.515.89

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