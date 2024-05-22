Business Standard
Kesar Terminals &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 12.49% to Rs 8.13 crore
Net Loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.49% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 51.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.56% to Rs 31.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.139.29 -12 31.2136.96 -16 OPM %25.0938.86 -27.5241.13 - PBDT-6.871.92 PL -39.90-0.65 -6038 PBT-9.66-0.89 -985 -51.09-12.14 -321 NP-9.81-1.44 -581 -51.68-13.85 -273
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

