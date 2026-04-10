Friday, April 10, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesoram Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Coal India Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2026.

Coal India Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2026.

Kesoram Industries Ltd crashed 4.95% to Rs 10.38 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Coal India Ltd lost 4.66% to Rs 433.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd tumbled 3.88% to Rs 1650.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd slipped 3.35% to Rs 1208.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20703 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd pared 3.19% to Rs 1223.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IFB Industries gains on appointing Sandeep Joseph Abraham as MD & CEO

IFB Industries gains on appointing Sandeep Joseph Abraham as MD & CEO

India records its highest-ever annual solar capacity addition of around 45 gigawatts in last fiscal

India records its highest-ever annual solar capacity addition of around 45 gigawatts in last fiscal

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Niyogin Fintech climbs after strong Q4 performance

Niyogin Fintech climbs after strong Q4 performance

Volumes spurt at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis