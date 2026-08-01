Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.21% to Rs 77.66 crore

Net Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 99.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.21% to Rs 77.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.77.6661.05-12.71-17.23-15.90-4.17-20.63-9.62-20.19-99.34

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