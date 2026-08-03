Keto Motors unveils its first commercial electric bus - Urbanova KE9

Keto Motors unveiled its first commercial electric bus, the Urbanova KE9, marking its entry into India's electric bus segment. The company also ceremonially handed over the vehicle to its operating partner during the launch event.

Founded in 2018, Keto Motors is built on the legacy of the founding team that pioneered India's early electric bus industry. Long before electric mobility became mainstream, they recognised that India's public transport system would inevitably move to clean mobility. The team was instrumental in building one of India's first successful electric bus companies, introducing international technology partnerships, establishing domestic manufacturing capabilities and demonstrating that electric buses could operate reliably at a commercial scale under Indian conditions. Their contribution helped lay the foundation for India's commercial electric bus ecosystem.

Commemorating the launch of KETO Motors' first commercial electric bus, G. Kishan Reddy Garu, Hon'ble Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Government of India, said, "I am delighted to unveil Telangana-based KETO Motors' first commercial electric bus and participate in this landmark occasion. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India is making significant strides in manufacturing, innovation, green energy and sustainable mobility. This launch reflects the growing strength of our indigenous manufacturing capabilities and our commitment to building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Electric mobility is central to enhancing energy security, reducing emissions and strengthening technological self-reliance. It is encouraging to see Telangana-based enterprises contributing to this national mission by developing indigenous mobility solutions that strengthen public transport, create employment and support sustainable growth. I congratulate KETO Motors on this achievement and wish the company continued success in advancing sustainable mobility and contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat."