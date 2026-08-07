Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 21.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.36% to Rs 279.00 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 21.48% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 279.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.279.00233.7519.3517.7664.0051.7651.0041.2438.0031.28

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