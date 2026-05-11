Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 6.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 323.80 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 6.42% to Rs 31.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 323.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.79% to Rs 141.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 1212.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1002.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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