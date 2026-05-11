Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 6.42% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 323.80 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 6.42% to Rs 31.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 323.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.79% to Rs 141.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 1212.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1002.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales323.80288.13 12 1212.771002.77 21 OPM %19.0618.09 -19.6119.01 - PBDT58.6551.33 14 247.06229.80 8 PBT47.0740.97 15 202.73197.62 3 NP31.0029.13 6 141.90144.48 -2
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST