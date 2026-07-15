Key Corp standalone net profit rises 17.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.93% to Rs 9.46 crore

Net profit of Key Corp rose 17.41% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 9.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.468.0997.7897.409.257.889.247.879.247.87

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