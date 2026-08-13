Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 7.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.75% to Rs 19.38 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services declined 7.80% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.75% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.3815.6679.7275.7315.9412.7415.6712.4811.5812.56

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