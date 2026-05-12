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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 19.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 19.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 172.89% to Rs 1595.97 crore

Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 19.10% to Rs 52.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 172.89% to Rs 1595.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.14% to Rs 78.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.46% to Rs 2634.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2004.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1595.97584.85 173 2634.542004.10 31 OPM %5.118.14 -4.6310.20 - PBDT73.0892.27 -21 128.36270.22 -52 PBT67.2886.62 -22 110.50256.98 -57 NP52.4264.80 -19 78.86171.96 -54

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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