Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 19.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 172.89% to Rs 1595.97 crore

Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 19.10% to Rs 52.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 172.89% to Rs 1595.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.14% to Rs 78.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.46% to Rs 2634.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2004.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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