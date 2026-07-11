Keystone Realtors posts 42% YoY decline Q1 pre-sales; collections rise to Rs 599 crore

Keystone Realtors has reported 42% drop in pre-sales to Rs 617 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,068 crore in Q1 FY26.

Given that there was no new launch planned in Q1 FY27, the company stated that the pre-sales were mainly supported by resilient sustenance sales, reflecting continued buyer interest and sustained homebuyer confidence in the company's projects.

However, with general improvement in economic situation due to stability in geo-political situation, we expect pickup in sales in upcoming quarters, Rustomjee said in a statement.

The total area sold fell by 49% YoY to 0.32 million square feet during the period under review. Collections, however, improved by 8.53% to Rs 599 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Rustomjee further said that it has added two projects in Q1 FY27 with saleable area of 1.98 million square feet and estimated GDV of Rs 713 crore. It has completed one project in Q1 FY27 with construction area of 0.07 million square feet.

Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors, said: "Looking ahead, we have a robust pipeline of launches planned across the MMR over the coming quarters.

These launches are expected to strengthen our market position and support our objective of achieving the pre-sales guidance for FY27."

Keystone Realtors is one of the prominent Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) based real estate developers and a leader in the redevelopment space.

The company had reported 19.10% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales surged to Rs 1,595.97 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 584.85 crore in Q4 FY25.

The scrip had gained 0.23% to end at Rs 422.95 on the BSE on Friday.

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