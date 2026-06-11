KFin Tech board OKs $2 mln investment in Singapore arm

KFin Technologies announced that its board approved a capital infusion of $2 million in its wholly owned subsidiary, KFin Technologies (Singapore), in one or more tranches.

KFin Singapore through the Ascent Fund Services and its subsidiaries, is engaged inter-alia in the business of providing fund administration, corporate solutions and financial technology solutions services to global alternative investment managers.

The investment is aimed at supporting the subsidiary's business expansion initiatives.

The company clarified that the capital infusion will not result in any change in its shareholding pattern, and KFin Technologies (Singapore) will continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary.

Meanwhile, the companys board also approved transition of the companys existing business of its GIFT City Branch, registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority, to KFin Global Technologies (IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

KFin Technologies (KFintech) is a leading technology-driven financial services platform. The company provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provides several investor solutions, including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes to global asset managers across 18 jurisdictions.

The company reported 4.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.15 crore despite a 22.9% increase in revenue to Rs 347.33 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

The counter declined 2.95% to end at Rs 818.80 on Wednesday.

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