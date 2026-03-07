KFin Technologies allots 26,375 equity shares under ESOP
KFin Technologies has allotted 26,375 equity shares under ESOP on 07 March 2026. Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,72,49,76,790/- comprising of 17,24,97,679 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1,72,52,40,540/- comprising of 17,25,24,054 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 4:04 PM IST