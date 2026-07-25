KFin Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.10% to Rs 356.54 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies declined 2.65% to Rs 75.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.10% to Rs 356.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 274.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.356.54274.0634.1441.45130.72122.54103.41104.9175.2177.26

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