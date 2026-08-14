KG Petrochem standalone net profit declines 77.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 38.59% to Rs 57.75 crore

Net profit of KG Petrochem declined 77.31% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 38.59% to Rs 57.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.57.7594.047.437.593.696.480.563.000.492.16

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