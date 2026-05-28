KG Petrochem standalone net profit rises 235.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.87% to Rs 81.11 crore

Net profit of KG Petrochem rose 235.14% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.87% to Rs 81.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.24% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 313.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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