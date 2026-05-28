KG Petrochem standalone net profit rises 235.14% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 34.87% to Rs 81.11 croreNet profit of KG Petrochem rose 235.14% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.87% to Rs 81.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.24% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 313.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales81.11124.53 -35 313.66375.39 -16 OPM %6.665.97 -5.816.74 - PBDT6.443.77 71 19.3420.63 -6 PBT3.260.27 1107 5.957.12 -16 NP2.480.74 235 4.455.51 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST