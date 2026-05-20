Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 18.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.92% to Rs 83.56 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 18.48% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.92% to Rs 83.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.74% to Rs 3.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 367.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 418.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

83.5693.80367.10418.0314.2316.9613.3715.588.0212.8833.6050.651.456.066.8021.880.750.923.105.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News