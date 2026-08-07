Khadim India standalone net profit declines 39.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 77.84 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 39.53% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 77.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.77.8495.7010.0512.887.298.250.711.480.520.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News