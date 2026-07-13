Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 49.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 220.94 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 49.04% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 220.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 234.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.220.94234.3210.6713.5316.0523.7013.1821.3110.9121.41

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