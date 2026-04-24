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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 85.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 85.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 20.10% to Rs 192.97 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 85.40% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.10% to Rs 192.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4514.29% to Rs 64.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.08% to Rs 1001.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 720.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales192.97160.68 20 1001.63720.17 39 OPM %9.146.58 -11.283.20 - PBDT10.693.44 211 81.61-5.89 LP PBT8.301.04 698 71.73-16.50 LP NP1.268.63 -85 64.601.40 4514

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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