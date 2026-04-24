Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 85.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.10% to Rs 192.97 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 85.40% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.10% to Rs 192.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4514.29% to Rs 64.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.08% to Rs 1001.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 720.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

192.97160.681001.63720.179.146.5811.283.2010.693.4481.61-5.898.301.0471.73-16.501.268.6364.601.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News