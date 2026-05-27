Khaitan (India) standalone net profit declines 14.53% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 41.42% to Rs 36.16 croreNet profit of Khaitan (India) declined 14.53% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.42% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.18% to Rs 6.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.61% to Rs 112.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.1625.57 41 112.2377.61 45 OPM %8.215.67 -6.609.06 - PBDT2.963.55 -17 6.477.50 -14 PBT2.843.47 -18 6.077.15 -15 NP2.943.44 -15 6.066.98 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 154.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:10 AM IST