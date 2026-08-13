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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Khandelwal Extractions rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.200.15 33 OPM %40.0026.67 -PBDT0.120.08 50 PBT0.110.07 57 NP0.080.05 60

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST