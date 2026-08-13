Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Khandelwal Extractions rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.200.1540.0026.670.120.080.110.070.080.05

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