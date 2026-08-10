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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khandwala Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Khandwala Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales rise 99.12% to Rs 2.27 crore

Net profit of Khandwala Securities reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 99.12% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.271.14 99 OPM %-3.52-56.14 -PBDT0.16-0.52 LP PBT0.08-0.59 LP NP0.08-0.59 LP

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:06 PM IST