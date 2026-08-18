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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif sowing down marginally on year

Kharif sowing down marginally on year

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
The area under all kharif crops in India reached 92 per cent of the seasons normal area of 1104.46 lakh hectares (lh), while the deficit from the year-ago level has narrowed to less than 1 per cent as of August 14. The sowing area in the ongoing kharif season has reached 1,016.57 lh as of August 14 compared with 1,037.52 lh in the year-ago period, the Agriculture Ministry said in its latest weekly update.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:50 AM IST