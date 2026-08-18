Kharif sowing down marginally on year

The area under all kharif crops in India reached 92 per cent of the seasons normal area of 1104.46 lakh hectares (lh), while the deficit from the year-ago level has narrowed to less than 1 per cent as of August 14. The sowing area in the ongoing kharif season has reached 1,016.57 lh as of August 14 compared with 1,037.52 lh in the year-ago period, the Agriculture Ministry said in its latest weekly update.

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