Khazanchi Jewellers standalone net profit rises 83.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.07% to Rs 585.72 crore

Net profit of Khazanchi Jewellers rose 83.70% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.07% to Rs 585.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 403.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.585.72403.756.725.2237.6620.2437.0820.2027.8315.15

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