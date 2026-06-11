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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khyati Multimedia Entertainment standalone net profit rises 114.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment standalone net profit rises 114.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment rose 114.29% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.510 0 0.511.87 -73 OPM %78.430 -56.86-67.91 - PBDT0.41-0.22 LP 0.30-1.27 LP PBT0.41-0.22 LP 0.30-1.27 LP NP0.300.14 114 0.19-0.91 LP

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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