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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KIC Metaliks reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

KIC Metaliks reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 50.15% to Rs 228.23 crore

Net profit of KIC Metaliks reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.15% to Rs 228.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales228.23152.00 50 OPM %3.192.33 -PBDT6.462.16 199 PBT2.73-1.57 LP NP1.02-1.15 LP

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:13 AM IST