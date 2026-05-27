KIC Metaliks reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 37.97% to Rs 247.03 croreNet profit of KIC Metaliks reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.97% to Rs 247.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 179.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 782.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 717.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales247.03179.04 38 782.89717.23 9 OPM %3.07-0.54 -3.201.72 - PBDT5.99-2.47 LP 16.773.25 416 PBT2.26-6.19 LP 1.87-11.63 LP NP1.43-4.40 LP 1.05-6.09 LP
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:22 AM IST