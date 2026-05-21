KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 40.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.52% to Rs 11.98 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 40.63% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.52% to Rs 11.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.99% to Rs 7.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 35.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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