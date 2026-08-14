KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.73% to Rs 12.53 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 21.43% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.73% to Rs 12.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.539.8198.3297.862.852.332.712.252.041.68

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