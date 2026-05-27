Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit rises 21.80% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 49.03% to Rs 189.18 croreNet profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 21.80% to Rs 24.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.03% to Rs 189.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.44% to Rs 96.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.14% to Rs 628.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales189.18126.94 49 628.80424.46 48 OPM %19.9328.32 -23.4023.79 - PBDT40.0031.98 25 147.7890.00 64 PBT37.0629.41 26 136.1382.66 65 NP24.8620.41 22 96.2062.29 54
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:08 AM IST