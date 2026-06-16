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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilburn Engineering gains on bagging Rs 70-cr order from Switzerland's Casale SA

Kilburn Engineering gains on bagging Rs 70-cr order from Switzerland's Casale SA

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Kilburn Engineering rose 1.60% to Rs 478 after it has secured its first orders from Casale SA, Switzerland, with an aggregate value of approximately Rs 70.2 crore, marking its entry into the global technology licensor's qualified supplier network.

The orders involve the design, engineering and manufacture of process equipment for fertiliser applications. Casale is a leading technology licensor serving the fertiliser, chemical and energy industries, with its supplier network supporting large-scale industrial projects worldwide.

The company said the order win reflects its technical expertise and execution capabilities in supplying dryers, granulators, coaters and coolers for the fertiliser industry.

"The Casale orders are a validation of the standard we have set in process equipment for the fertilizer industry. Over the past year we have won orders from Coromandel, RCF, FACT, Hindustan Zinc, Tecnimont and now Casale," said Amritanshu Khaitan, chairman of Kilburn Engineering.

 

The company said it has secured domestic fertiliser orders worth around Rs 100 crore over the past 12 months from Coromandel International, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF), Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) and Hindustan Zinc.

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On the international front, Kilburn has also won an export order from Italy-based EPC contractor Tecnimont and previously supplied equipment for OCP Morocco's fertiliser project through JESA.

Kilburn said it continues to see a strong pipeline of enquiries in the fertiliser sector across domestic and export markets.

Kilburn Engineering is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing and commissioning customized equipment / systems for critical applications in several industrial sectors, viz., chemical, including Soda Ash, Carbon Black, Steel, Nuclear Power, petrochemical, food processing, etc.

Kilburn Engineering reported a 21.80% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.86 crore in the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 20.41 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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