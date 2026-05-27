Kilburn Engineering Q4 PAT rises 22% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Kilburn Engineering reported a 21.80% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.86 crore in the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 20.41 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations surged 49.03% year-on-year to Rs 189.18 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 26.01% to Rs 37.06 crore during the quarter from Rs 29.41 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

The companys operating EBITDA rose 17.5% to Rs 35.22 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 29.97 crore a year ago. However, EBITDA margin declined to 25.14% compared with 29.05% in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year FY26, Kilburn Engineering reported a 54.43% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 96.20 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 48.14% year-on-year to Rs 628.80 crore.

Amritanshu Khaitan, Chairman, said, FY26 was a transformational year for Kilburn Engineering as consolidated revenue, EBITDA and PAT grew by 48%, 54% and 54% respectively during the year. We also successfully integrated both M.E. Energy and Monga Strayfield into the broader group, strengthening our consolidated positioning across multiple industrial segments. These integrations have significantly enhanced our ability to offer end-to-end solutions across process equipment, energy systems and RF drying technologies, while also improving our market reach and execution capabilities. Going forward, the Group remains focused on converting its strong enquiry pipeline into order conversion and inflows while continuing to build long-term manufacturing and engineering capabilities across the organisation.

Ranjit Lala, managing director, said, FY26 was a strong year operationally as we continued to strengthen execution capabilities and scale manufacturing infrastructure across the Group. During the year, significant progress was made towards expanding capacities and building engineering capabilities to support future growth across both existing and new industry segments. The company is also seeing increasing opportunities across sectors including ferrous alloys, recycling of metals, energy systems and process industries, which are expected to contribute meaningfully to future growth and order inflows. We remain focused on building the manufacturing and operational capabilities required to support our FY28 growth objectives, including higher execution volumes, larger project handling capabilities and improved delivery efficiencies.

Kilburn Engineering is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing and commissioning customized equipment / systems for critical applications in several industrial sectors, viz., chemical, including Soda Ash, Carbon Black, Steel, Nuclear Power, petrochemical, food processing, etc.

The scrip slipped 0.09% to Rs 537.05 on the BSE.

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