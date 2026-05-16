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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 39.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 39.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 46.33% to Rs 89.60 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 39.62% to Rs 14.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.33% to Rs 89.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.00% to Rs 30.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.73% to Rs 235.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales89.6061.23 46 235.47198.32 19 OPM %24.7223.83 -15.5415.87 - PBDT21.1914.69 44 42.2837.58 13 PBT20.2113.84 46 38.6534.47 12 NP14.5210.40 40 30.1726.70 13

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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