Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 81.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.87% to Rs 27.20 crore

Net profit of Kimia Biosciences declined 81.41% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.87% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.68% to Rs 7.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 114.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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